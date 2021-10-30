Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 15,714 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03.

