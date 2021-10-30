Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $118.02 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.