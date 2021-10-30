Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $335.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.59.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

