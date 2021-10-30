Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 79,362 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £27.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.65.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

