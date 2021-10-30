Amundi Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,488,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,000. Amundi owned 0.17% of Corning as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 330,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 131,923 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,947,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after buying an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.57 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

