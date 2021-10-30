Amundi Acquires New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 167,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,347,000. Amundi owned 0.15% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 512,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,281,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.44.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

