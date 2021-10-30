Amundi Acquires Shares of 526,390 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 526,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

