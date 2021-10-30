Amundi Buys Shares of 326,517 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,173,000. Amundi owned about 0.23% of Dover as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $109.45 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

