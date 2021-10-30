Amundi Purchases Shares of 1,301,988 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,301,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,975,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.83 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 in the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

