Amundi Purchases Shares of 569,154 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 569,154 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

