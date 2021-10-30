Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce sales of $4.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $16.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 million to $17.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.17 million to $27.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

BLNK traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 52.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

