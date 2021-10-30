Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.05. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

CBT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,186. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

