Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Million

Equities analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce $41.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.31 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $161.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $4,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,362. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

