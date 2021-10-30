Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.19. CRA International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. CRA International has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,540.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

