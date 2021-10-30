Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

ESNT stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.