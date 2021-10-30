Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.8% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

