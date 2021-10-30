Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.45. The Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,915. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $736.32 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

