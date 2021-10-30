Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $310.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 408.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -116.30. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

