Analysts Expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.63). Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bilibili.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

BILI stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. 2,714,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,311. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.