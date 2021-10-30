Analysts Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $412,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.