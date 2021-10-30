Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. 11,735,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

