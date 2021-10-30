Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.71 on Friday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $60.88 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

