Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.04 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $714.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $689.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $743.83 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 6,016,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

