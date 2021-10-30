Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to post sales of $89.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.37 million to $89.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $398.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.04.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

