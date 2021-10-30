Analysts Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. PPL posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 115,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

