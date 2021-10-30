Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in trivago by 185.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in trivago by 128.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,292 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.76.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

