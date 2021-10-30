Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $1.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $4.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $5.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.68 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $6.73 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

