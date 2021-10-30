Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $129.37 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

