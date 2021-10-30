Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equinix in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.35 EPS.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $837.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $820.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.68. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

