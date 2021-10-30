Analysts Offer Predictions for Simulations Plus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.