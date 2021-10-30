Analysts Offer Predictions for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE USNA opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $291,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

