Analysts Set AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Target Price at $134.11

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.