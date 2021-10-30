Analysts Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) PT at GBX 1,286.70

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HSV stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 855 ($11.17). 485,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,736. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 922.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 978.86.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.