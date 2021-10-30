Analysts Set Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target at $56.40

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.