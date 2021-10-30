Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $34.10

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.10.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

PRPL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. 903,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,762. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

