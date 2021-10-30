Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$4.02

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.05.

TVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$3.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

