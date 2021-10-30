Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT at $158.10

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.10.

A number of analysts have commented on WSPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.23. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.11. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.