Analyzing Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 4.05% 0.46% 0.38% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tejon Ranch and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Land Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 12.68 -$740,000.00 ($0.03) -607.00 Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.27 -$1.82 billion $0.44 20.98

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group. Tejon Ranch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Land Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Land Securities Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

