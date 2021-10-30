Analyzing William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

64.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.58 $3.78 million $0.26 46.96 Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for William Penn Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

