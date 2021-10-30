AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.39). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

