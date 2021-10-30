Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $389.28 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $389.28 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00004663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,596,487 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

