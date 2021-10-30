Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AND. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.50.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$48.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$51.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

