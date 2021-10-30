Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million.
Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$48.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$51.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
