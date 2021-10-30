Andra AP fonden Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $160.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.