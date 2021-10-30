Andra AP fonden Sells 11,100 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $190.18. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

