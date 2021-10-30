Andra AP fonden Sells 7,100 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

