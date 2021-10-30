Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew D. Baglino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40.

On Friday, August 27th, Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $36.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,114.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,738,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,485,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

