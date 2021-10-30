Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

