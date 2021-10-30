Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.