Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

