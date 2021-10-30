ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.58. 304,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after buying an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

